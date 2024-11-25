Jared Verse on Saquon Barkley: I’ve never seen a running back like that

Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse hasn’t been in the NFL for very long, but he’s been there long enough to know when he’s seeing something special on the field.

Verse saw just that on Sunday night. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley set a franchise record by running for 255 yards and he ran for touchdowns of 70 and 72 yards in the second half to push his team to a 37-20 road win.

Barkley finished with 302 yards from scrimmage and the effort left Verse without the ability to compare what Barkley did with anything else he’s seen.

“He’s a different type of player,” Verse said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never seen a running back like that.”

Barkley is now on pace for more than 2,100 rushing yards, which is rarefied air for a running back and a reminder that the Eagles struck gold when they moved quickly to add Barkley as a free agent in March.