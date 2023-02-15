 Skip navigation
Jason Kelce: I’m gonna let the batteries recharge before deciding on next season

  
Published February 15, 2023 10:20 AM
February 15, 2023 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss A.J. Brown's recent comments that he knew there was a chance Philadelphia could lose when they led 27-21, and wonder if such a "devastating" loss will carry over to next season.

Eagles center Jason Kelce said earlier this month that he didn’t think the result of Super Bowl LVII would impact his decision about returning to play again in 2023 because “you just know when you know” when it is time to walk away from football.

At this point, Kelce doesn’t know. His brother Travis asked about the center’s future on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast and Kelce said it will be some time before he comes to a conclusion.

“I can’t answer that right now ,” Kelce said. “No, no chance. We’ll answer that soon enough. I don’t know the answer to that right now. I do know it was a lot of fun this year, I had an amazing team, and time doing this with my brother. We’ll see. I’m gonna let the batteries recharge. I’m exhausted, man. It was a long season. Mentally, physically, emotionally drained. I’m gonna let all that recover before we decide on that. Regardless, this one’s been fun.”

Kelce made his fifth All-Pro team in the last six years this season, so deciding to retire would be based on the grind of 12 years in the NFL rather than being unable to play the game at a high level anymore.