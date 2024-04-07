Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson step into the ring at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia

WrestleMania XL is at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this weekend and two Eagles fan favorites got into the ring on Saturday night.

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson and his recently retired teammate Jason Kelce got involved in the Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio tag team match. The two Eagles originally stepped out of the stands wearing masks with the Eagles logo on them, and then removed their masks to reveal their identities after their side won the match.

Johnson called participating in WrestleMania “a dream come true” afterward, and Kelce said he’s a longtime fan of Mysterio.

“We grew up watching Rey, just such huge fans,” Kelce said.

WrestleMania has become one of the major offseason events that NFL stadiums vie to host. The WWE announced that 72,543 fans were in attendance on Saturday night. WrestleMania XL continues with its concluding second night on Sunday.