 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Kelce wins PFWA’s Good Guy Award

  
Published May 16, 2023 11:38 AM

The Pro Football Writers of America named Eagles center Jason Kelce as the winner of the 2023 Good Guy Award.

He was praised for his dealings with local and national media during the previous season.

Kelce, the 19th Good Guy Award winner, is the third member of the Eagles franchise to win the award. Chris Long won the Good Guy Award in 2018 and 2019.

Other finalists for the Good Guy Award this year were Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Bengals center Ted Karras and Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The PFWA has presented the award annually since 2005.

Kelce has been a staple of the Eagles’ offense for 12 seasons and has invested heavily in Philadelphia through his charitable efforts and his rapport with the media.

“To use Jason Kelce’s words about being an athlete in Philadelphia: ‘This city really appreciates accountability, appreciates people being very honest, real, emotionally invested, caring.’ Football reporters appreciate many of those same qualities. Kelce shows them when he deals with the media,” Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com and the PFWA Philadelphia chapter president said in a statement.