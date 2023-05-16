Jason Kelce wins PFWA’s Good Guy Award

The Pro Football Writers of America named Eagles center Jason Kelce as the winner of the 2023 Good Guy Award.

He was praised for his dealings with local and national media during the previous season.

Kelce, the 19th Good Guy Award winner, is the third member of the Eagles franchise to win the award. Chris Long won the Good Guy Award in 2018 and 2019.

Other finalists for the Good Guy Award this year were Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Bengals center Ted Karras and Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The PFWA has presented the award annually since 2005.

Kelce has been a staple of the Eagles’ offense for 12 seasons and has invested heavily in Philadelphia through his charitable efforts and his rapport with the media.

“To use Jason Kelce’s words about being an athlete in Philadelphia: ‘This city really appreciates accountability, appreciates people being very honest, real, emotionally invested, caring.’ Football reporters appreciate many of those same qualities. Kelce shows them when he deals with the media,” Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com and the PFWA Philadelphia chapter president said in a statement.