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Jason Licht confident about finding leaders to replace Mike Evans, Lavonte David

  
Published April 15, 2026 04:32 PM

The Buccaneers had six captains in 2025. It was the 12th season for wide receiver Mike Evans to wear the “C” on his jersey and the ninth for linebacker Lavonte David.

Evans left for the 49ers in free agency, and David retired.

It has raised the question of who will step up into leadership roles to replace them.

Genera Manager Jason Licht is not concerned, with Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea and Antoine Winfield all returning.

I feel strongly about this group of guys and the leadership that we have, starting with the quarterback,” Licht said Wednesday, via the team website. “We have got Tykee [Smith], Calijah [Kancey], the entire offensive line, Bucky [Irving]. God forbid I leave out Vita. He’s been around for a long time, but in his own way, he has a lot of leadership. I think some of the players that we added with Alex [Anzalone] and Kenneth [Gainwell] and Miles [Killebrew] and I think all of those guys have been really good leaders so that will help supplement what we have.”

The Buccaneers will announce their captains before the start of the season.