 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Licht doesn’t expect Tom Brady to unretire again but will leave the flashlight on

  
Published February 28, 2023 07:52 AM
nbc_bfa_dmitrofffullintv2_230207
February 7, 2023 04:48 PM
Former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Eric Eager crash Brother From Another a segment early to talk about Tom Brady's retirement and their football analytics company SumerSports.

Tom Brady unretired after 40 days last year. He’s at 27 days and counting this year.

The quarterback is scheduled to become a free agent next month, but he isn’t expected to seek a return.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht, though, paused a long time (and had an uncomfortable chuckle) before answering whether he’s convinced Brady is retired for good.

“Pretty much, yeah,” Licht said. “I said I’d leave a desk lamp on. Before [Brady’s return] last year, I said I’d leave the light on. Maybe it’s a flashlight [this year]. I don’t know.”

Brady, 45, said in his latest retirement announcement that he’s done “for good” after six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and another with the Bucs.

“I think he’s gotten his mind set [about retirement],” Licht said. “I think he’s happy with his decision and we’re happy for him.”

The Bucs will move on, likely with a rebuild as Kyle Trask currently is their only quarterback under contract.