Jason Licht doesn’t expect Tom Brady to unretire again but will leave the flashlight on

Tom Brady unretired after 40 days last year. He’s at 27 days and counting this year.

The quarterback is scheduled to become a free agent next month, but he isn’t expected to seek a return.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht, though, paused a long time (and had an uncomfortable chuckle) before answering whether he’s convinced Brady is retired for good.

“Pretty much, yeah,” Licht said. “I said I’d leave a desk lamp on. Before [Brady’s return] last year, I said I’d leave the light on. Maybe it’s a flashlight [this year]. I don’t know.”

Brady, 45, said in his latest retirement announcement that he’s done “for good” after six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and another with the Bucs.

“I think he’s gotten his mind set [about retirement],” Licht said. “I think he’s happy with his decision and we’re happy for him.”

The Bucs will move on, likely with a rebuild as Kyle Trask currently is their only quarterback under contract.