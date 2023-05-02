 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Licht doesn’t rule out pursuing a veteran quarterback in Tampa

  
Published May 2, 2023 04:29 PM
nbc_pft_devinwhite_230414
April 14, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King lay out why Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht should either pay Devin White if they believe in him or trade him to another team who will.

The Buccaneers didn’t draft a quarterback. They could still add a non-rookie at the position.

“Right now we like the competition that’s going on with Baker [Mayfield] and Kyle [Trask], couldn’t be happier with the way it’s going right now, just both of them getting ready to go into training camp,” Licht said on WDAE radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “But we do have a plan. We probably would like to bring in a vet. Just somebody that has been there, done that and can be in that room with them, not necessarily somebody that we think is going to take over the competition. But somebody that can just add to that room. We’ve got a few options that we’re keeping in mind.”

Mayfield and Trask are the only two quarterbacks currently on the roster. Veteran options currently include Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, Mason Rudolph, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, and Chase Daniel.

Three years ago, the Bucs were inclined to pursue Bridgewater if they hadn’t signed Tom Brady.

Trask was a second-round pick in 2021. The Bucs added Mayfield, the first overall pick in 2018, early this year on a bargain-basement deal.