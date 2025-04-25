Jason Licht: Selection of Emeka Egbuka had nothing to do with Chris Godwin’s rehab

When the Buccaneers used the 19th pick on Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, it prompted a question to General Manager Jason Licht about Chris Godwin’s rehab.

Godwin dislocated his ankle in a Week 7 game against the Ravens, costing him the rest of the season. Still, the Bucs re-signed Godwin to a three-year, $66 million deal in March.

Licht said Godwin’s rehab has nothing to do with the selection of Egubka as the Buccaneers still expect Godwin to be ready Week 1.

“Chris is still on track; we’re still shooting for Week One with him,” Licht said, via Scott Smith of the team website. “This had nothing really to do with Chris’s injury rehab right now. This had everything to do with [the fact that] he was a player that Todd [Bowles] and I said, at the end of the day, if this guy was here, we were going to take him and we’re going to be happy with it.”

The selection of Egbuka had everything to do with the 2024 injuries to Godwin and Mike Evans, who missed three games with a hamstring injury.

So, the Bucs now have Evans, Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Egbuka, with McMillan and Egbuka the future No. 1 and No. 2 receivers for the team.

“We felt this was a pick for the future but also for the present,” Licht said. “You saw what happened last year. We had some injuries and the coaches did a great job with what we had, but [now we’re] adding another great receiver. Todd has said all along, I think he told you guys back in March that a good offense can help a defense. It’s about scoring points.

“It’s exciting to add him to the mix. We’ve got J-Mac and him now for the future, but also the present, and still we have an elite room with Chris and Mike.”