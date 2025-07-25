Jason Licht: The goal is to sign Baker Mayfield so he’s our QB for a long time

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has found a home with the Buccaneers.

The 30-year-old quarterback had the best season of his career in 2024, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns — all career highs.

He’s under contract with the Bucs through 2026. But if he puts up another season like last year, one could argue he’s vastly underpaid. But Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht does want to keep Mayfield around.

“I love Baker. I love everything he’s done for us,” Licht said in an interview with Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com. “The goal for us is for Baker to continue to be the player that he is, and at some point, we reach an extension when the time is right and he continues to be our quarterback for a long time. That’s the goal.”

Mayfield has helped lead the Bucs to the postseason in each of the last two years. While Tampa Bay lost to Washington in the 2024 playoffs, Mayfield still completed 15-of-18 passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns in the contest — good for a 146.5 passer rating.

“We’re all ecstatic he’s our quarterback,” Licht said. “It’s an amazing story. What he’s been through with his career and his personal life, to come out of it the way he is, the future is bright for him.”

We’ll see how Mayfield and the rest of the Bucs offense plays with a new offensive coordinator in 2025 after Liam Coen departed the organization to become the Jaguars head coach.