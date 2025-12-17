Jason Myers named NFC special teams player of the week

Jason Myers was a narrative buster during Seattle’s Week 15 victory over Indianapolis.

He’s now also earned a weekly award.

The Seahawks’ kicker has been named NFC special teams player of the week after sending all six of his field goal attempts through the uprights, including a game-winning 56-yarder with under a minute left in the contest.

Myers’ other five field goals were from 47, 52, 46, 32, and 30 yards.

This is Myers’ third special teams player of the week award and his second with the Seahawks. He previously won the award in 2018 while with the Jets and in 2023 with Seattle.