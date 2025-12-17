 Skip navigation
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Jason Myers named NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published December 17, 2025 12:16 PM

Jason Myers was a narrative buster during Seattle’s Week 15 victory over Indianapolis.

He’s now also earned a weekly award.

The Seahawks’ kicker has been named NFC special teams player of the week after sending all six of his field goal attempts through the uprights, including a game-winning 56-yarder with under a minute left in the contest.

Myers’ other five field goals were from 47, 52, 46, 32, and 30 yards.

This is Myers’ third special teams player of the week award and his second with the Seahawks. He previously won the award in 2018 while with the Jets and in 2023 with Seattle.