Jason Peters to retire, take job in Seahawks front office

Jason Peters has played his final snap.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider told reporters at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Peters has decided to retire after spending the last two decades in the league. Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that Peters will take a job in the team’s player engagement department.

Peters played the final eight games of his career with the Seahawks in 2023. He spent time on their practice squad in 2024, but did not make it onto the active roster at all.

Peters signed with the Bills after going undrafted in 2004 and was named a second-team All-Pro in his final two seasons with the team. He joined the Eagles in 2009 and remained with the team through the 2020 season. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro during that run and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII. He spent time with the Bears and Cowboys before closing out his playing days in Seattle.

Peters made nine Pro Bowls and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team during a run that should make Peters a strong candidate for the Hall of Fame itself in five years.