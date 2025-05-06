 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Pierre-Paul wants NFL teams to know he’s available and in shape

  
Published May 6, 2025 10:37 AM

Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul did not play in the NFL in 2024, but he says he’s not retired and hoping some team gives him a chance this season.

Pierre-Paul told TMZ.com that he has been taking his training very seriously, is in good shape, and is ready to sign if a team reaches out.

“Anybody that gives me the opportunity, I’m ready to go and I’m ready to rock right now,” Pierre-Paul said.

Pierre-Paul was a first-team All-Pro in 2011 and won two Super Bowl rings, but at age 36 it’s unlikely that he has much left in the tank. The last time he played was in 2023, and he got on the field for only a handful of snaps while spending time with the Saints and Dolphins.

It’s possible that some team that could use a veteran addition on its defensive line will call him and give him a chance to earn a roster spot, but at this point a successful comeback would have to be viewed as a long shot.