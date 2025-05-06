Jason Pierre-Paul wants NFL teams to know he’s available and in shape

Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul did not play in the NFL in 2024, but he says he’s not retired and hoping some team gives him a chance this season.

Pierre-Paul told TMZ.com that he has been taking his training very seriously, is in good shape, and is ready to sign if a team reaches out.

“Anybody that gives me the opportunity, I’m ready to go and I’m ready to rock right now,” Pierre-Paul said.

Pierre-Paul was a first-team All-Pro in 2011 and won two Super Bowl rings, but at age 36 it’s unlikely that he has much left in the tank. The last time he played was in 2023, and he got on the field for only a handful of snaps while spending time with the Saints and Dolphins.

It’s possible that some team that could use a veteran addition on its defensive line will call him and give him a chance to earn a roster spot, but at this point a successful comeback would have to be viewed as a long shot.