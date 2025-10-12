 Skip navigation
Jauan Jennings has sideline spat with Kyle Shanahan

  
Published October 12, 2025 06:55 PM

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was questionable to play with ankle and rib injuries. He is playing, but he had no targets in the first half.

He was not happy and let it be known.

Jennings expressed his displeasure with coach Kyle Shanahan at the end of the first half, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. Shanahan spoke to Jennings with his play-card covering his mouth, as the coach’s security detail, Mike Anderson, attempted to calm Jennings.

Shanahan was still calling plays in the two-minute offense when the two went at it again before halftime. Wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson intervened and pushed Jennings away from the head coach.

On the first play of the second half, Jennings was called for a false start, and later in the same drive, he was called for offensive pass interference to negate a 6-yard catch by Christian McCaffrey.

Now in the fourth quarter, Jennings has more penalties (two) than targets (one). He has one catch for 7 yards.

The Bucs lead 27-19.