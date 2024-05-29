Jauan Jennings signs two-year deal with 49ers

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jauan Jennings signs two-year deal with 49ers

  
Published May 29, 2024 04:05 PM

The 49ers have agreed to a new contract with a receiver — but not Brandon Aiyuk.

Restricted free agent Jauan Jennings has agreed to a two-year deal with the club, the team announced on Wednesday.

Multiple initial reports indicate Jennings’ deal is worth up to $15.4 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.

Jennings had been tendered at the second-round level, which would have given him a salary of $4.89 million had he signed it. Instead, he will have a two-year deal and is tied to the club through 2025.

Jennings joined the 49ers as a seventh-round pick in 2020 but did not make the team’s 53-man roster. After spending the 2020 season on the practice squad, Jennings appeared in 16 games in 2021, 16 games in 2022, and 13 games in 2023.

Last season, Jennings caught 19 passes for 265 yards with one touchdown. He then had 10 receptions for 111 yards with a TD in the postseason, including four receptions for 42 yards with a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII.

Jennings has 78 career receptions for 963 yards with seven TDs.