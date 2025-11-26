Jaxon Smith-Njiba accounts for historic share of Seahawks’ passing game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on pace to become the first player in NFL history to generate 2,000 or more receiving yards. His relative contribution to Seattle’s passing game is historic, too.

Via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Smith-Njigba has 46.9 percent of the team’s receiving yards in 2025. Only four other players have finished a season since 1948 with a higher share.

The others were Lance Alworth, who had 47.4 percent of the receiving yards for the 1965 Chargers (he finished with 1,602 yards), Elbie Nickel, who had 48.3 percent of the receiving yards for the 1949 Steelers (633 yards), Ken Burrough, who had 50.6 percent of the receiving yards for the 1975 Oilers (1,063 yards), and Harlon Hill, who had 51.4 percent of the receiving yards for the 1956 Bears (1,128 yards).

Through 11 games, Smith-Njigba has 1,313 receiving yards. It projects to 2,2029 receiving yards.

Calvin Johnson set the single-season record in 2012, with 1,964 yards.

The total performance, and the relative production, should inject Smith-Njigba into the MVP conversation. He’s currently 40-1 to win an award that no receiver has ever won.