 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxon Smith-Njiba accounts for historic share of Seahawks’ passing game

  
Published November 25, 2025 08:53 PM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on pace to become the first player in NFL history to generate 2,000 or more receiving yards. His relative contribution to Seattle’s passing game is historic, too.

Via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Smith-Njigba has 46.9 percent of the team’s receiving yards in 2025. Only four other players have finished a season since 1948 with a higher share.

The others were Lance Alworth, who had 47.4 percent of the receiving yards for the 1965 Chargers (he finished with 1,602 yards), Elbie Nickel, who had 48.3 percent of the receiving yards for the 1949 Steelers (633 yards), Ken Burrough, who had 50.6 percent of the receiving yards for the 1975 Oilers (1,063 yards), and Harlon Hill, who had 51.4 percent of the receiving yards for the 1956 Bears (1,128 yards).

Through 11 games, Smith-Njigba has 1,313 receiving yards. It projects to 2,2029 receiving yards.

Calvin Johnson set the single-season record in 2012, with 1,964 yards.

The total performance, and the relative production, should inject Smith-Njigba into the MVP conversation. He’s currently 40-1 to win an award that no receiver has ever won.