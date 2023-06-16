 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: I appreciate Seahawks slowly building me up

  
Published June 16, 2023 04:13 AM
The Seahawks took wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of this year’s draft despite the hamstring injury that limited the wideout to 60 snaps during his final season at Ohio State and making sure he’s healthy enough to contribute in the fall was the focus of their offseason work with the rookie.

Smith-Njigba was held out of full-speed work for the early portions of the team’s work, but they put more on his plate as the program went on and he was let loose to show all that he can do for an offense. That approach resulted in Smith-Njigba feeling good about his health and the way that the Seahawks have gone about getting him ready for his first professional season.

“I think we did it the right way ,” Smith-Njigba said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I appreciate the training staff and the coaching staff for doing that. It’s been a long time since I’ve really been out there since when I started OTAs, so I feel like we did it the right way, and I appreciate them just slowly building me up, and I feel like we are all ready to go and checked a lot of boxes.”

The Seahawks may take a little time ramping Smith-Njigba back up come training camp in order to ensure no relapses for his hamstring, but it doesn’t sound like there’s any reason to think the arrow will be pointing anywhere but up for the rookie heading into the fall.