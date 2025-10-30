 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Other PFT Content

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the NFC offensive player of the month

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:07 PM

The Seahawks made some big changes to their receiver group this offseason and they led to Jaxon Smith-Njigba moving up to the No. 1 job in the offense.

Smith-Njigba’s made that look like a very wise decision so far this season. Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards despite playing in one fewer game than many of his peers and his three October appearances have a lot to do with that.

Smith-Njigba caught 24 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns while helping the Seahawks to a 2-1 record.

The Seahaws will return from their bye week against the Commanders on Sunday night and they’ll do so with Smith-Njigba as the newly minted NFC offensive player of the month. If he picks up where he left off before the bye, there will likely be other accolades coming his way before the season is over.