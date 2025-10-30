Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the NFC offensive player of the month

The Seahawks made some big changes to their receiver group this offseason and they led to Jaxon Smith-Njigba moving up to the No. 1 job in the offense.

Smith-Njigba’s made that look like a very wise decision so far this season. Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards despite playing in one fewer game than many of his peers and his three October appearances have a lot to do with that.

Smith-Njigba caught 24 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns while helping the Seahawks to a 2-1 record.

The Seahaws will return from their bye week against the Commanders on Sunday night and they’ll do so with Smith-Njigba as the newly minted NFC offensive player of the month. If he picks up where he left off before the bye, there will likely be other accolades coming his way before the season is over.