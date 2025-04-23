Jaxon Smith-Njigba: I’ve already learned a ton from Cooper Kupp

Jaxon Smith-Njigba spent his first two seasons sharing a wide receiver room with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but both of those veterans moved on from Seattle this offseason.

Smith-Njigba didn’t become the senior member of the Seahawks’ receiving corps, though. They signed Cooper Kupp as a free agent after he was released by the Rams and Smith-Njigba said that he has already started to soak up knowledge from his new teammate.

“You go down the list of teammates that I’ve had, I’ve been blessed,” Smith-Njigba said, via the team’s website. “To have Coop here this year, it’s the cherry on top. I can’t wait to learn from him, I’ve already learned a ton from him in just two days and some text messages. Just to get a different perspective on the game is something I’ll always value and respect. I can’t wait. We sat next to each other in the meeting room today, and there’s going to be a lot of questions that I ask. That’s just how I am, that’s how I’m built, asking DK, asking Tyler, asking the guys who have been there before, and Cooper Kupp’s at the top of that list.”

Kupp isn’t the only significant new face on the offensive side of the ball for the Seahawks. Quarterback Sam Darnold and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak are also in their first year with the team, which means it should continue to be an offseason of learning for the wideout on several fronts.