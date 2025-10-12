Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the way as Seahawks beat Jaguars

The Jaguars’ defense had no answer for Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba today in Jacksonville.

Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks beat the Jaguars 20-12.

Passes to Smith-Njigba were responsible for most of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s yardage. Darnold finished 16-for-27 for 295 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence repeatedly struggled to get rid of the ball when the Seahawks’ pass rush was coming for him, taking seven sacks while completing 27 of 42 passes for 258 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. DeMarcus Lawrence and Byron Murphy had two sacks each for Seattle.

The Jaguars wanted to get rookie receiver Travis Hunter involved in the offense, targeting him seven times, but Hunter managed just four catches for 15 yards. He also had a very costly penalty, costing the Jaguars a touchdown by lining up offside.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne had been playing well for the first five games of this season, but today the Seahawks shut him down. Etienne managed just 27 yards on 12 carries.

Today’s results leave both the Seahawks and the Jaguars at 4-2 for the season.