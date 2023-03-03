 Skip navigation
Jaxon Smith-Njigba won't run 40 at Combine, but says hamstring is 100 percent

  
Published March 3, 2023 03:33 AM
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s final season at Ohio State didn’t include much time on the field because of a hamstring injury, but he said that the injury is no longer a major concern on Friday.

Smith-Njigba spoke to reporters at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and said that he’s been “taking things very slowly” as he works his way back from an injury that limited him to three games last season. That approach means he won’t be running the 40 at the Combine because he hasn’t had enough reps with it at this point in the calendar, but Smith-Njigba says he’s otherwise all systems go.
“I’m 100 percent. I feel good. I’m ready to go out here and show my skillset,” Smith-Njigba said.

Smith-Njigba had 95 catches for 1,606 yards in 2021 and memories of that production have kept him ranked at the top of the list of wide receiver prospects entering the NFL this year. Good showings in Indianapolis at at Ohio State’s Pro Day will ensure he remains there into April.