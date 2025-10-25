 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s goalpost dunk draws a $14,491 fine

  
Published October 25, 2025 04:59 PM

The goalpost can be used as a prop. As long as the goalpost is not touched.

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba dunked the football over the crossbar after scoring a touchdown on Monday night against the Texans. Because he touched the bar, he was flagged — and he was fined.

The price tag: $14,491.

Although the No Fun League decided several years ago to become the Some Fun League when it comes to celebrations, the goalpost is a no-no — mainly because Saints tight end Jimmy Graham once moved the apparatus when dunking the ball.

In the future, JSN should consider a finger roll. If his fingers hit the yellow bar, the NFL will be dipping its fingers into his pockets. Again.