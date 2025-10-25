Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s goalpost dunk draws a $14,491 fine

The goalpost can be used as a prop. As long as the goalpost is not touched.

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba dunked the football over the crossbar after scoring a touchdown on Monday night against the Texans. Because he touched the bar, he was flagged — and he was fined.

The price tag: $14,491.

Although the No Fun League decided several years ago to become the Some Fun League when it comes to celebrations, the goalpost is a no-no — mainly because Saints tight end Jimmy Graham once moved the apparatus when dunking the ball.

In the future, JSN should consider a finger roll. If his fingers hit the yellow bar, the NFL will be dipping its fingers into his pockets. Again.