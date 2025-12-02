Jaxson Dart: Christian Elliss had a good hit, appreciate guys having my back

Midway through the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup between the Giants and Patriots, New England linebacker Christian Elliss put a hard, legal hit on Jaxson Dart as the quarterback was headed toward the sideline to cap a scramble.

While a scuffle broke out, only tight end Theo Johnson was flagged for the play for unnecessary roughness after taking exception to how hard Dart got rocked.

Elliss noted after the game that he was just doing his job — which is true.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday as the Giants begin their Week 14 bye, Dart shared his own view of the play after watching it on film.

“It was a good hit — good hit,” Dart said, via SNY. “I appreciate my guys having my back. That’s just something that I know they’d do for me, and I’d do the same for them.”

In his postgame press conference, Dart said he’s not playing soccer and he’s going to continue to approach his job with physicality. He reiterated that stance when asked about the fine line between taking care of himself and trying to make a play.

“There’s a time and place for things,” Dart said. “I mean, I watch quarterbacks who play kind of like me around the league. I wish how Josh Allen plays, I watch how Patrick Mahomes plays. They take hits, too, so I’m not an anomaly here.”

When Dart says there’s a time and place for aggressiveness, he’s right. But as he continues to gain experience in the league, Dart must do a better job of knowing when to hold ‘em, and knowing when to fold ‘em if he’s going to stay healthy and available for his team.