 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxson Dart in locker room with concussion, Russell Wilson in for Giants

  
Published November 9, 2025 03:30 PM

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has exited today’s game after taking a hit to the head.

Dart got hit late in the third quarter and walked to the locker room with the team’s medical staff early in the fourth quarter. Russell Wilson replaced him.

Wilson completed both of the passes he threw on his first drive, and the Giants ended up kicking a field goal to take a 20-10 lead.

Dart was having an excellent game, throwing the ball well and scoring two rushing touchdowns, before he went down. But for all of Dart’s success running the offense, he also has a reckless style that opens him up to taking hits. He may have taken one too many today.

Dart was ruled out late in the fourth quarter, and Wilson will have to lead the Giants the rest of the way in Chicago.