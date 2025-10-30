 Skip navigation
Jaxson Dart is the offensive rookie of the month for October

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:21 PM

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s first full month as a starter did nothing to suggest the team rushed things by elevating him to the first team in Week 4.

Dart was 72-of-122 for 873 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions over four October games. He also ran 31 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns over the course of the month.

That wasn’t enough to help the Giants avoid a 1-3 record, but it was enough to make Dart the NFL’s choice for the offensive rookie of the month.

Dart’s play in his first five games has also made him a contender for offensive rookie of the year and finding a way to pick up some wins over the rest of the season would be a good way to grabbing that prize as well.