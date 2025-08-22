Jaxson Dart: Russell Wilson is the starter, when my number is called I’m gonna ball

The Giants used a first-round draft pick on Jaxson Dart with the thought that one day he will be their franchise quarterback, and everything he has done in the preseason has justified that selection. But Dart knows that right now, he’s a backup.

After playing well in the Giants’ third and final preseason game on Thursday night, Dart said he thinks Russell Wilson is going to have a big year for the Giants, but that Dart will be ready whenever he’s asked to play.

“I feel like whenever my number is called I’m gonna go out there, I’m gonna play my game and I’m gonna ball,” Dart said. “That’s just my mindset any time I touch the field. Obviously Russ is the starter, and he’s going to do amazing, he’s had such a great camp and has played at an elite level. My job is just to be the best teammate and be ready whenever it is. I’m excited for Russ and what he’s going to do this year.”

Dart said he has no doubt that Wilson deserves to start when the Giants open the season against the Commanders on September 7.

“Russ has completely earned that role,” Dart said. “I just want to be the best teammate and I want this team to win, so whatever my role is for that to happen, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”

Still, if Dart does become the starter at some point in his rookie year, he thinks he’s going to be a good one.

“When I step on the field I expect to play at a high level,” Dart said. “I have the confidence that I’m going to be the best player on the field every time.”