Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Jayden Daniels: I felt good out there, plan to play on Sunday

  
Published October 1, 2025 03:12 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took another step toward returning to the lineup at practice on Wednesday.

Daniels was a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the last two games. After practice, Daniels met with reporters at a press conference and was asked if he thinks he will be in the lineup against the Chargers this Sunday.

“I felt good out there and, yeah, that’s the plan,” Daniels said.

Daniels noted that he also felt like he was capable of playing the last two weeks, so the decision isn’t going to be totally in his hands once the weekend comes. Moving up to full practice participation would seem to be a positive sign that others are more on board with his return, but further answers will have to wait for Friday’s injury report.