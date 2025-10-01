Jayden Daniels: I felt good out there, plan to play on Sunday

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took another step toward returning to the lineup at practice on Wednesday.

Daniels was a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the last two games. After practice, Daniels met with reporters at a press conference and was asked if he thinks he will be in the lineup against the Chargers this Sunday.

“I felt good out there and, yeah, that’s the plan,” Daniels said.

Daniels noted that he also felt like he was capable of playing the last two weeks, so the decision isn’t going to be totally in his hands once the weekend comes. Moving up to full practice participation would seem to be a positive sign that others are more on board with his return, but further answers will have to wait for Friday’s injury report.

