 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_240424.jpg
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_240424.jpg
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels: I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called

  
Published April 24, 2024 12:26 PM

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be one of the first players drafted on Thursday night and recent days have featured speculation that he might prefer to go somewhere other than to Washington with the second overall pick.

Daniels fueled some of that with comments about how much he liked playing for Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce when Pierce was an assistant at Arizona State — Daniels played for the Sun Devils before transferring to LSU — and the notion was the subject of questions for Daniels at a pre-draft event in Detroit on Wednesday. Daniels was asked about outside perceptions that he’d like to go to another team.

“I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called,” Daniels said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “Whoever calls my phone, [when the] commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get my all.”

A followup asked specifically if he’d be OK with being drafted by Washington and Daniels said “100 percent” while noting that he wants to go as high as possible in the first round. Daniels and everyone else will learn the answer to that question in a little more than 24 hours.