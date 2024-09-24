 Skip navigation
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Jayden Daniels is perfect on first drive as Commanders tie Bengals 7-7

  
Published September 23, 2024 08:38 PM

Jayden Daniels was perfect on the Commanders’ first drive, leading the team to a tying touchdown.

The rookie quarterback went 3-for-3 for 52 yards, the first opening possession touchdown the Commanders have had this season.

The big play came on fourth-and-two at the Cincinnati 32 when Daniels connected with Luke McCaffrey for a 30-yard gain before Geno Stone pushed McCaffrey out of bounds at the 2.

After a 1-yard illegal participation penalty on the Bengals, Brian Robinson ran it in from the 1.

Austin Ekeler had one rush for 8 yards and two catches for 22 yards on the 10-play, 70-yard drive.