Jayden Daniels surpasses RG3 for most rush yards in a QB’s first 20 games in NFL history

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has only played 19 regular-season games in his NFL career, but he’s already gained more rushing yards through 20 games than any quarterback in NFL history.

Daniels ran for 17 yards in Thursday night’s loss to the Packers, bringing his career total to 976 rushing yards. That’s the most a quarterback has ever gained through 20 games, even before any rushing yardage he adds next week.

The old record was set by another Heisman Trophy-winning Washington quarterback drafted second overall, Robert Griffin III. Griffin ran for 964 yards in his first 20 regular-season games.

With 24 rushing yards next week against the Raiders, Daniels would be the fastest quarterback to reach 1,000 career rushing yards.

Here’s the list of the quarterbacks with the most rushing yards through their first 20 games in NFL history:

976 Jayden Daniels (19 games)

964 Robert Griffin III

946 Michael Vick

933 Lamar Jackson

878 Josh Allen

873 Cam Newton

844 Justin Fields

809 Kyler Murray

744 Tim Tebow

712 Randall Cunningham