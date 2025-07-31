Jaydon Blue says criticism of his work habits has “added a little fuel”

Rookie running back Jaydon Blue heard the criticism of him, and he vehemently disagrees.

Two days before training camp began, former Cowboys offensive assistant Glenn Smith called Blue “borderline lazy” in an interview and said the team wasn’t pleased with Blue’s work habits.

“All that did was add a little fuel to my fire,” Blue said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Of course, I know I’m not lazy. I know the work I put in. As you can see, I’m having a great camp so far. I’m just ready to continue building on that.”

After a slow start in the offseason program, Blue has caught up.

On Wednesday, the fifth-round pick practiced with the first team for the first time. He is competing with veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders for one of the top-two jobs at the position.

“I think in the spring, he picked it up maybe slower than we had hoped,” Schottenheimer said. “Not now. He’s got it. He’s figuring it out. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t say much, but there’s a big-time competitive fire in there. He wants to be great. He wants to be elite. He’s talented.”

Blue has his sights set on winning offensive rookie of the year.

“That’s something I want to do, but the main thing is to make the play when my number is called and do everything I can to help this team win,” Blue said.