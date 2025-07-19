Jaylon Johnson lands on the Bears’ active/non-football injury list

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will begin training camp on the active/non-football injury list, the team announced.

He is one of four players to get that designation, though he, backup quarterback Case Keenum, running back Ian Wheeler and wide receiver Jahdae Walker can return once they pass their physical.

The Bears, who had rookies and quarterbacks report to Halas Hall on Saturday, will hold their first practice Wednesday.

Johnson earned a second consecutive Pro Bowl last season when he made two interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Johnson’s injury is undisclosed.

He was present for much of the team’s offseason program

Wheeler is still rehabbing after tearing an ACL in the 2024 preseason, and Keenum spent last season on the Texans’ injured reserve list after injuring his foot in the preseason. Walker is an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M.