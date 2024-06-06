 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaylon Johnson’s motivation remains to prove he’s the league’s best CB

  
Published June 5, 2024 09:03 PM

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson made his first Pro Bowl last season, earning him a four-year, $76 million contract in March. His $19 million annual average ranks eighth among players at his position.

Johnson’s goal, though, remains the same.

“Being the best corner in the league,” Johnson said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

Johnson, 25, made only one interception his first three seasons. He had four last season and proved he was among the best cornerbacks in the NFL with second-team All-Pro honors.

Life is good.

“To me, life never stops being life,” Johnson said. “There’s new challenges, new things to go on. I mean, I just got engaged, have a baby on the way. So, I got plenty more obstacles that still keep a little pressure on my shoulders. But at the end of the day, I feel like God gives me the strength to overcome any obstacle that I have. Anything that comes in my life, I feel like I have full strength and endurance to be able to get through it.

“I’m ready for it. I don’t know what’s to come and whatever it is, I know I’ll be good for it.”