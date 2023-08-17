Jayron Kearse on fights at Cowboys practice: Our defense ain’t taking shit from any of the 32 teams

The Cowboys’ final padded practice of the California portion of their training camp ended with fireworks.

With no joint practices this summer, the Cowboys had no one to fight but themselves. So, they did on Wednesday.

The offense and defense squared off in two different kerfuffles.

“We ain’t taking no shit from nobody — all 32 teams; we ain’t taking shit from nobody,” veteran safety Jayron Kearse said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “Whether it’s our offense or the next offense. We’re trying to show we’re the best in the business, so it gets spicy out here. It’s going to get spicy on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays; whenever we line up, that’s how we’re going to come.”

The first scuffle of Wednesday started with an exchange of words between offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and defensive end Sam Williams. Offensive players, including center Tyler Biadasz, came to the defense of Hoffman and defensive players backed up Williams as the sides squared off briefly.

The calm didn’t last long as linebacker Micah Parsons and Biadasz went at it, with Parsons throwing at least two punches. Quarterback Dak Prescott got the players separated and Parsons calmed down.

“Hell yeah, I need that,” Parsons said. “I’m here to make them better. I push myself to the greater good and me pushing myself is only going to make them better at the end of the day. I don’t care who I’m up against. I don’t care if it’s Tyron [Smith], if it’s Zack [Martin], if it’s Tyler Smith — I’m going to beat the hell out of them.

“It’s only going to make them better. . . . This is where championships get started — right here in camp. The goal is to bring that out, and the camaraderie, to bring it all together. It’s only one goal at the end of the day.”