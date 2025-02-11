Jed York: There’s no one I trust more than John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan to get us on track

49ers owner Jed York hired head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch in 2017, and the team has experienced significant success with the two at the helm.

But 2024 was the club’s worst season in several years, as San Francisco finished 6-11 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Nevertheless, York said on Monday that he feels like Shanahan and Lynch will be able to get the 49ers back to success.

“There’s so much work before you get to that point,” York said, via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. “Obviously, it started at the end of the season to get this thing ready and get this thing right and get this thing back on track. There’s no one that I respect more and trust more than John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to get us back on track.”

The 49ers have compiled a 70-62 regular-season record under Shanahan and Lynch, with an 8-4 postseason record. The club has appeared in four NFC Championship Games and two Super Bowls.