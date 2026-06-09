Jeff Hafley: I think Kenneth Grant has taken a step forward

The Dolphins overhauled their organization by firing General Manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel over the last year, but they’re still counting on one of the last big acquisitions made by the prior administration.

Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was a first-round pick in 2025 and his rookie season was a bit quieter than most in Miami would have hoped. Grant played in every game as a rookie and finished the season with 33 tackles and two sacks for a defense that failed to impress in most areas.

The end of Grant’s first offseason program under new head coach Jeff Hafley comes with some hopeful notes for this fall, however. Hafley said at a Tuesday press conference that he’s seeing signs of the player that scouts thought Grant would be at the NFL level.

“I think he’s taken a step forward,” Hafley said. “I know he’s changed his body. He’s faster. He looks more like the guy I saw on his college tape, with his lateral quickness, his pass rush ability, his ability to play the run. Just the way he’s moving. I think that goes back to Year 1 — Lack of experience, lack of reps, lack of maybe a little confidence as you’re out there. Right now, he’s starting to believe in his abilities that we know that he has. Hopefully once pads come in, we’ll see that continue.”

That final line is a reminder that nothing is decided in the spring, but continued positive growth for Grant would be a boost to Hafley’s chances of success in his new job.