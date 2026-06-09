Jeff Hafley: Malik Willis has looked as good as he’s looked since I’ve known him

The Dolphins are moving into a new era with head coach Jeff Hafley and quarterback Malik Willis.

As their offseason program gets closer to its end, Hafley is feeling good about the young signal-caller.

Hafley, who was around Willis for the last two seasons with the Packers, told reporters on Tuesday that Willis has “looked as good as he’s looked since I’ve known him.”

“The conversation I had with Malik today walking down the hallway, you can see he’s more comfortable,” Hafley said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He understands the answers being provided for him on each play.”

Willis, 27, played well when called upon as Green Bay’s backup over the last two seasons. In his 11 appearances with three starts, Willis completed 79 percent of his passes for 972 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 261 yards with three TDs in that span.