Jeff Ulbrich flew home to Atlanta to deal with a personal matter

  
Published August 22, 2025 08:46 PM

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich flew home before Friday night’s game against the Cowboys, the Falcons broadcast team reports.

Ulbrich left to deal with a personal matter.

Defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg is calling plays in the first half, and assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray will take over those duties for the second half.

The Cowboys gained 113 yards and scored two touchdowns on their first two drives. Joe Milton’s 1-yard run and Jaydon Blue’s 1-yard run has Dallas up on the Falcons 14-0.