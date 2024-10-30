Jeff Ulbrich: Playing Thursday gives Jets a chance to get a bad taste out of our mouth

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is embracing the opportunity to have a short work week.

Ulbrich was asked whether it’s a good or bad thing for his team that they’re playing the Texans on Thursday night, with less time than usual to prepare, after Sunday’s ugly loss to the Patriots. Ulbrich says they’re embracing it.

“It’s a fantastic thing as far as getting the taste out your mouth. To sit on that one for six days is — I mean, it’s hard enough to sit on it for one day. So I really believe it’s a good thing for us right now,” Ulbrich said.

Ulbrich added that quarterback Aaron Rodgers came out of Sunday’s game feeling good and won’t have any issues with his body needing more rest.

The Jets were 2-3 when they fired head coach Robert Saleh and are now 0-3 under Ulbrich. They’re rapidly running out of time to turn this season around, and they desperately need to get a turnaround started soon.