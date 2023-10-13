Jeff Wilson is not expected to come off IR this weekend

Jeff Wilson won’t be part of the Dolphins’ plan to fill in for the absence of running back De’Von Achane against the Panthers this weekend.

Wilson was designated to return from injured reserve this week, but the team lists him as doubtful to play on Sunday. Wilson was limited in practice all this week due to finger and rib injuries.

Achane went on injured reserve this week. Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks will be their backs.

Center Connor Williams is out with a groin injury and cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) is expected to be out as well after drawing a doubtful tag.

Fullback Alec Ingold (foot), offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee), and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (oblique) are all listed as questionable to be in the lineup.