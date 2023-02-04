 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffery Simmons: I want to be in Tennessee and feel confident that will happen

  
Published February 4, 2023 04:50 PM
nbc_pft_replayassist_230203
February 3, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect the impact of the league’s sky judge this season, including concerns about a lack of explanation and inconsistency.

Not long after Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk hired Ran Carthon as General Manager, Carthon met with defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Simmons applauded the hiring.

“A thousand percent he’s a great hire ,” Simmons told Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think Miss Amy made a hell of a hire. The time we talked, and I sat down in his office, it was unbelievable. He’s an unbelievable guy. I can’t say nothing bad about him. My first impression was out the window.”

Simmons is headed into the final year of his rookie contract, scheduled to make $10.753 million on the fifth-year option. He is an obvious candidate for a contract extension.

Carthon made Simmons no promises, but Simmons left the meeting optimistic about his future with the team.

“We had a great talk, and him saying I am one of his priorities, that meant a lot,” Simmons said. “I feel like he is the person for this job. There’s not much I can say especially with talk of the contract. My [agent] is handling that. But whenever we get to that point, I feel very confident that I’ll be here in Tennessee, and I want to be in Tennessee. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

Simmons, a first-round choice in 2019, has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. He also has earned second-team All-Pro honors twice.