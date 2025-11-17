Jeffery Simmons sounds off on Titans’ false starts

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has had it. He’s tired of losing, and he’s tired of the offense committing the same penalty repeatedly at home.

Simmons approached his offensive teammates on the sideline after another failed drive Sunday. He explained to the media afterward that he was challenging the offense to play better complementary football.

“I’m tired of sugarcoating it,” Simmons said postgame, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We need to be better, especially at home. Can’t have that many f---ing false starts. There’s no way we should have that many false starts at home. I don’t care. I’m tired of saving feelings. I’m tired of losing.”

The Titans committed five false starts in the loss to the Texans, three of which were by right tackle JC Latham. Latham blamed it partly on a cadence issue, something Cam Ward acknowledged.

Simmons said the Titans offense had four false starts in Friday’s practice.

The Titans had nine penalties total, including a 15-yard unnecessary contact penalty on Simmons on a missed field goal try by Texans kicker Matthew Wright. The Texans, though, ended up turning it over on downs.

The Titans lost 16-13 on a last-play field goal by Wright, dropping them to 1-9 on the season. It was Simmons’ first game back after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

“We fought all the way back from injuries just because the team and this game means so much to us,” Simmons said. “Everybody has to take the same approach. We’re grown men and have a job to do. We need to attack every day with a better attitude.”