Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jeffrey Lurie sounds ready to give Jalen Hurts a big second contract

  
Published February 6, 2023 03:17 PM
nbc_pft_phiconstruction_230206
February 6, 2023 02:20 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms peel back how G.M. Howie Roseman has built a balanced Eagles roster with no glaring weaknesses and examine how they’ll stack up against the Chiefs.

This is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ third NFL season, which means he’s eligible for a new contract in the offseason. And that contract should be a very lucrative one.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked by Sal Paolantonio of ESPN whether talks on a second contract are coming, and Lurie indicated that he’s ready to pay.

He’s just what we’re looking for ,” Lurie said.

Lurie also said Hurts has “nothing to prove” to establish himself as the quarterback the Eagles want leading their franchise for many years to come.

Hurts is one of four quarterbacks who finished their third NFL seasons in 2022 and could be ready for a lucrative second contract this offseason. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are the others. Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert were all first-round draft picks, which means their teams can use a fifth-year option to keep them for another year. Hurts, a second-round pick, can hit free agency a year earlier, which may give the Eagles a greater feeling of urgency to get a long-term deal done.