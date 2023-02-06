Jeffrey Lurie sounds ready to give Jalen Hurts a big second contract

This is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ third NFL season, which means he’s eligible for a new contract in the offseason. And that contract should be a very lucrative one.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked by Sal Paolantonio of ESPN whether talks on a second contract are coming, and Lurie indicated that he’s ready to pay.

“He’s just what we’re looking for ,” Lurie said.

Lurie also said Hurts has “nothing to prove” to establish himself as the quarterback the Eagles want leading their franchise for many years to come.

Hurts is one of four quarterbacks who finished their third NFL seasons in 2022 and could be ready for a lucrative second contract this offseason. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are the others. Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert were all first-round draft picks, which means their teams can use a fifth-year option to keep them for another year. Hurts, a second-round pick, can hit free agency a year earlier, which may give the Eagles a greater feeling of urgency to get a long-term deal done.