 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffrey Lurie tries to turn tush-push safety issue on its head

  
Published May 21, 2025 11:39 AM

One of the more disingenuous arguments being pushed by the anti-tush push crowd is the notion that, despite the absence of injury data to prove the play isn’t safe, it could be a safety issue.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has turned that argument on its head.

Via Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com, Lurie has made the case for keeping the play directly to his peers at the ownership meeting in Minneapolis. Per the report, Lurie emphasized “the need to clean up the process, not the play itself.”

Lurie also reportedly said this: “Whoever votes to ban this play is taking liability for putting risk on our quarterbacks.”

In other words, he’s saying that the safety risk comes not from having the play, but from not having it.

Of course, there’s no reason to think that not pushing a quarterback during the sneak makes a quarterback sneak more dangerous. But with those who want the play to go pushing the illogical idea that, despite the absence of data, the play is dangerous, it’s the perfect response.

Here’s the far better position. The Eagles, even without the pushing of the tush, will still run a largely unstoppable quarterback sneak. The change, then, is cosmetic.

Indeed, getting rid of the tush push could make the Eagles ever more determined to run the quarterback sneak early and often. Starting with (we hope) the first snap from scrimmage during the first game of the 2025 regular season.