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Jeremiyah Love, David Bailey are early rookie of the year favorites

  
Published April 24, 2026 02:04 PM

Jeremiyah Love was not the first offensive player taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the running back is in front of Fernando Mendoza on another front.

Love has been installed as the betting favorite to be the offensive rookie of the year after being picked by the Cardinals at No. 3. Various sportsbooks have pegged Love’s odds at anywhere between +200 and +300, but he is the consensus top choice on the day after the draft.

Mendoza was the first overall pick by the Raiders and the quarterback joins Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate, Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, and Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon to round out the top five choices.

The Jets made edge rusher David Bailey the first defensive player off the board at No. 2 and he is the favorite for the award. Oddsmakers differ on how other players line up behind Bailey, but Giants linebacker Arvell Reese, Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles, Buccaneers edge rusher Rueben Bain, Cowboys safety Caleb Downs, and Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane are bunched together as the other top choices.