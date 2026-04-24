Jeremiyah Love: I have the opportunity to set a new standard for running backs

Is the running back en vogue again?

The Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall on Thursday night, making him the league’s highest-drafted running back since the Giants picked Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall back in 2018.

Speaking with Cardinals media after the selection on Thursday night, Love said it was not a surprise to get the call from Arizona.

“I had great dialogue with [General Manager] Monti [Ossenfort] a few weeks ago,” Love said, via transcript from the team. “After David [Bailey] got picked, I kind of had a feeling I would get a call from the Cardinals.

“It’s just a blessing being able to have the opportunity to go to Arizona and I’m ready for it. I’m ready for the opportunity, and I’m just ready to work.”

Love also called it “very special” to be one of the highest drafted running backs in several years.

“I have the opportunity to really set a new standard for running backs,” Love said. “We’ve already had Saquon, we’ve had Bijan [Robinson], and we’ve had Ashton [Jeanty]. Now you have me.

“It’s my job and my duty to make sure that when I step foot in Arizona, that I do what I’ve got to do to represent the running backs and represent Arizona in the right way, so that’s what I’m going to do coming into the league. I’m going to make sure I represent the right way and I’m very blessed to have this opportunity. I’m just ready to work and do what I’ve got to do to have success.”

Does that put any more weight on him to perform?

“No added pressure at all,” Love said. “I try not to listen to a lot of things that are said about me, whether they are good or bad. I know I was just picked as the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, but I’m still myself at the end of the day. I still have the same work ethic, and it’s going to get better.

“I’m still just Jeremiyah Love, man. I’m still on the hunt for something greater than this. That hunt is never going to stop, so there’s no pressure here.”