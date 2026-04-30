Jeremiyah Love plans to invest his NFL paychecks, live off endorsement income

Plenty of pro athletes blow through their money quickly and go broke in retirement. Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is not about to let that happen.

Love says all the money he gets from the four-year, $53 million contract he’s set to sign with the Cardinals will be invested, and he plans to let that money work for him.

“I’m not spending any of my NFL checks,” Love told BRGridiron. “All that money, my financial advisor’s going to take care of all of that. I don’t know about it, it ain’t my job. It’s going to be there making more and more money.”

The money Love spends during his career will come from his endorsements, and Love said even with that money, he’s not particularly concerned about what he’s going to buy himself.

“First thing I might buy with my marketing money is a house for my parents, car for my dad,” Love said. “Shoot, I’m gonna put myself last. I’m going to take care of my family first.”

Other draft picks would be wise to follow Love’s lead, and make sure the money is there for them after they’ve retired.