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Jeremiyah Love: There’s a lot of talk of me going to the Titans, Cardinals, Giants

  
Published April 22, 2026 12:46 PM

At long last, we’ll find out where the 2026 NFL draftees are headed, starting tomorrow night with the first round.

One player who likely won’t have to wait very long to hear his name called is running back Jeremiyah Love.

Considered by some to be the best player in this year’s class, Love appears certain to be a top-10 pick, and could even go within the top five.

Where will he go? He’s not sure, but he’s aware of the candidates.

“I have no idea where I’m going, but there’s a lot of talk of me going to the Titans, Cardinals, Giants,” Love said Wednesday, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “Honestly, I’d be blessed to go anywhere.

“Whatever team I go to, I’mma make them better.”

Love, who turns 21 at the end of May, rushed for 1,372 yards with 18 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 280 yards with three TDs in 12 games for Notre Dame in 2025.