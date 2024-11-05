 Skip navigation
Jermaine Burton: I “for sure” let teammates down, I have to be better

  
Published November 5, 2024 03:19 PM

There was a lot of talk about Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton taking on an increased role heading into last Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but Burton wound up being a healthy scratch.

Reports indicated Burton missed the team’s Saturday walkthrough and was benched as a result. Head coach Zac Taylor didn’t confirm that, but did say after the 41-24 win that Burton has to learn how to conduct himself in a more professional way.

On Tuesday, Burton also declined to detail what happened before the game. He did say he “for sure” feels he let his teammates down, however.

“Just got to be better,” Burton said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Taylor said he expects Burton to play against the Ravens on Thursday and the team will have use for him if Tee Higgins remains out with a quad injury.