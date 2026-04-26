Jermaine Burton to participate in Bills rookie minicamp

Jermaine Burton is going to get another shot.

According to reporter Jordan Schultz, Burton has accepted an invitation to work out for the Bills at their rookie minicamp.

Burton, a Bengals third-round pick in 2024, was waived in December after a string of issues with his former club. He did not appear in a game in 2025.

He played 14 games with one start for the Bengals in 2024 as a rookie, catching just four passes on 14 targets for 107 yards.

Still just 24 years old, Burton will now get a chance to make an impression on the Bills.