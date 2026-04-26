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Jermaine Burton to participate in Bills rookie minicamp

  
Published April 26, 2026 03:31 PM

Jermaine Burton is going to get another shot.

According to reporter Jordan Schultz, Burton has accepted an invitation to work out for the Bills at their rookie minicamp.

Burton, a Bengals third-round pick in 2024, was waived in December after a string of issues with his former club. He did not appear in a game in 2025.

He played 14 games with one start for the Bengals in 2024 as a rookie, catching just four passes on 14 targets for 107 yards.

Still just 24 years old, Burton will now get a chance to make an impression on the Bills.