Jermaine Johnson carted off, Jets and Titans tied 17-17

The Jets have played without Haason Reddick in the first two games of the season and they are down another edge rusher in Tennessee on Sunday.

Jermaine Johnson was carted off the field after going down with a non-contact injury while trying to chase Titans quarterback Will Levis on a third down. An Achilles injury is the concern for Johnson and there will likely be calls to push to make a deal with Reddick if that’s confirmed.

Levis ran for 21 yards on that play and then went deep down the sideline for Calvin Ridley two plays after Johnson left the field. Ridley was well covered by Sauce Gardner and safety Chuck Clark came over to try for an interception, but the ball slid through the two Jets and into Ridley’s hands for a 40-yard touchdown. It looked like Gardner made contact with Ridley before he scored, but officials at the game let the play stand.

It’s now 17-17 with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter.